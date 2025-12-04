Karachi, December 04, 2025 — DWP Care, the customer service department of DWP Group, successfully hosted the Customer Support Annual Awards 2025, honoring the outstanding achievements, dedication, and service excellence of its nationwide technicians and service professionals.

The annual event brought together nearly 100 participants from across Pakistan, serving as a platform to recognize high-performing individuals and branches whose commitment to quality customer service continues to elevate DWP Care’s standards.

Senior leadership, including Muhammad Farooq Naseem, Chairman & CEO of DWP Group, and Rizwan Butt, COO of the Consumer Electronics (CE) Division, graced the event and applauded the relentless efforts of the CS and field teams.

A significant highlight of the ceremony was the CEO’s special recognition of the team for winning the “GREE Excellent After-Sales Service Provider Award 2025” in China. This international honor underscores DWP Care’s position as a trusted and globally recognized service provider.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Farooq Naseem, Chairman & CEO of DWP Group, said,“DWP Care has once again demonstrated that service excellence is not just a function, it is a culture. Our technicians and service professionals represent the frontline of customer trust, and this international award is a testament to the standards they uphold every day. I am immensely proud of the team for bringing global recognition to Pakistan and to DWP Group.”

Reflecting on the journey and outlining future aspirations, Rizwan Butt, COO CE Division, added, “The achievements we celebrate today are the result of dedication, continuous learning, and a shared commitment to putting customers first. Moving forward, we are focused on strengthening our service network, embracing new technologies, and empowering our teams so we can deliver an even better service experience nationwide.”

Throughout the event, leadership highlighted key success pillars achieved by the CS department over the past year, along with strategic plans for 2025 aimed at driving service innovation, enhancing customer satisfaction, and nurturing talent within the organization.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates and shields to outstanding performers, reinforcing DWP Care’s commitment to cultivating a motivated, service-driven workforce capable of setting new benchmarks in after-sales excellence.

