DUBAI: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday that the much-anticipated Dubai Metro Blue Line is set to begin operations on September 9, 2029.

The contract worth Dh20.5 billion to build the new line has been awarded to three leading companies – Turkey’s Mepa and Limak, and China’s CRRC.

The launch date holds symbolic significance, as it marks a nostalgic moment in the history of the Dubai Metro. The metro was officially inaugurated on September 9, 2009 at 9:00 PM. The Blue Line will be launched to mark the 20th anniversary of this historic event.

Spanning 30 kilometers with 14 stations, the Blue Line will operate 28 trains and is expected to serve 200,000 passengers per day by 2030, increasing to 320,000 by 2040. By 20% of congestion on its routes

The new metro line will connect Dubai International Airport to key urban areas, including Mirdif, Al Warqa, International City 1 and 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City. Travel times along the route will range from 10 to 25 minutes.

The Blue Line is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which envisions a “20-minute city”, ensuring that 80% of essential services are within a 20-minute journey.

Residents have already expressed optimism about the project, highlighting its potential to reduce travel costs and enhance amenities.