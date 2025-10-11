Dubai, UAE – October, 2025 – Dubai continues to rank among the world’s most attractive real estate destinations, with Pakistani investors emerging as one of the top five foreign buyer groups. For decades, the emirate has served as a second home for Pakistanis, offering close proximity, a well-established expatriate community, and a stable currency pegged to the US dollar. Amid persistent PKR depreciation and limited growth in Pakistan’s domestic property market, Dubai’s strong returns and global appeal have drawn increasing capital inflows from Pakistani investors.

Rental yields in Dubai now reach up to 10%, while property values have surged following the post-2021 recovery. According to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index 2025, Dubai home prices rose 11% in the past year — the second-fastest increase globally after Madrid — bringing values back to their 2014 peak. However, performance across asset classes varies widely.

Apartment developments in areas such as Business Bay, JVC, and Dubailand continue to grow, but oversupply in the mid-tier segment has kept resale values under pressure. Experts advise Pakistani investors to focus on projects from top government-backed developers like Meraas, Nakheel, and Emaar, particularly in branded or waterfront developments, where demand and liquidity remain strong.

By contrast, villas and townhouses have become the clear favorites for Pakistani buyers. Demand for spacious family homes has far exceeded supply, driving record-breaking sales across prime areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, and District One. Townhouse communities like Arabian Ranches and Tilal Al Ghaf offer over 6% rental returns, making them attractive options for both yield and long-term capital growth. Upcoming developments including The Acres and Nad Al Sheba Gardens by Meraas, Palm Jebel Ali by Nakheel, and The Valley by Emaar are expected to dominate investor interest through 2026.

Dubai’s commercial property market has also witnessed a quiet boom. Grade-A office spaces, particularly in freehold zones such as DIFC and Business Bay, have appreciated more than 300% since 2021, supported by multinational relocations and regional headquarters moving to Dubai. Leasing rates exceeding AED 500 per sq. ft. per year remain competitive compared to global hubs like London and Singapore, presenting lucrative opportunities for both institutional and private investors.

Leading this surge in cross-border investment is Amber Homes Real Estate, a top platinum agency for Nakheel, Meraas, and Dubai Holding for three consecutive years. The firm, co-led by Ambreen Qureshi and Saad Waqas, has facilitated over USD 3 billion in sales and manages extensive portfolios for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

“Pakistani investors are seeking transparent, yield-driven portfolios — and Dubai offers exactly that,” said Ibrahim Qureshi, Executive Director Sales & Investment at Amber Homes Real Estate. “Our team ensures clients secure prime, end-user-grade assets in villas, townhouses, and Grade-A offices — all developed by Dubai’s most trusted names.”