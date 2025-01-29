Karachi: Dubai has once again secured the top position globally for city cleanliness, according to the latest Global Power City Index (GPCI) report issued by the Institute for Urban Strategies at the Mori Memorial Foundation in Japan.

Dubai outperformed more than 47 cities worldwide, achieving 100% satisfaction in the metric measuring city cleanliness under the environment pillar—one of the main criteria used to evaluate the global strength of cities.

These efforts align with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which targets an 18% reduction in waste production and 100% diversion of waste from landfills by 2041.

His Excellency Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that Dubai’s consistent leadership in global rankings is driven by its ambitious vision to become the world’s best city to live and work.

HE Bin Ghalita praised the efforts of Dubai Municipality’s cleanliness teams, consisting of more than 3,200 monitors, supervisors, and engineers, whose dedication has upheld the city’s impeccable standards for five consecutive years. He also acknowledged the vital role of public and private sector collaboration, along with the support of the wider community, in achieving this remarkable milestone.

The Municipality also supports the creation of an environmentally friendly waste management system, positioning Dubai as the world’s most sustainable city while fostering the highest levels of quality of life and happiness for its residents.