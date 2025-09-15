Karachi, September 15 th , 2025 – Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan (DIB), one of the leading Islamic banks in the country, has been honored with the Shaukat Khanum Social Responsibility Award 2024 by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) at a ceremony held in Karachi.

The award recognizes DIB’s continued commitment to social responsibility and its dedicated support towards Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC). Dubai Islamic Bank has played a pivotal role in supporting SKMT’s initiatives,

particularly its third and largest hospital in Karachi, which is set to open in 2026.

The Shaukat Khanum Social Responsibility Awards 2024 acknowledged the contributions of 49 esteemed organizations from diverse industries, highlighting their collective efforts towards creating a meaningful impact in society.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Fariya Zaeem, Head of Marketing, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, said: “At Dubai Islamic Bank, we believe that true progress is defined not only by financial success but by the positive difference we create in society. Supporting Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust’s mission to deliver world-class cancer treatment to underprivileged patients is both an honor and a responsibility. This recognition inspires us to further strengthen our commitment to community welfare and sustainable development in Pakistan."

Dr. Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT, expressed gratitude for the unwavering commitment of donors, stating, “Helping the underprivileged, especially those you may never meet, reflects a beautiful, compassionate aspect of our society.” He praised the strong representation of women in leadership roles among the honored organizations and thanked all representatives on behalf of the patients whose lives have been touched by their support.

Dubai Islamic Bank continues to champion initiatives that promote community welfare, healthcare, and sustainable development, staying true to its vision of responsible banking and service to society.

