A police officer and two personnel were injured when kidnappers opened fire on them during a police raid on a bungalow in the Defense Guzri area of Karachi on Saturday evening.

According to DIG Muqaddas Haider, the raid was aimed at rescuing a young man who had been abducted and was allegedly being held inside the property.

The operation took a dangerous turn when the suspected kidnappers opened fire on the raiding police officers. As a result, DSP Ahsan Zulfiqar and two other policemen were injured. The attackers fired from within the bungalow, prompting an immediate response from the police.

In response to the situation, SSP South ordered the deployment of additional police personnel, including armored vehicles, to ensure the safety of the officers and to contain the situation. The bungalow was quickly surrounded from all sides by law enforcement forces, with DIG Haider confirming that more officers were on their way to assist with the operation.

“We are working relentlessly to make progress in this case,” DIG Haider said in a statement. “Our priority is to safely rescue the kidnapped youth and apprehend the suspects involved.”

The Anti-Vehicle Crime Cell (AVCC) team had been conducting a targeted operation against the kidnappers, but the situation escalated as the suspects began firing at the police. Despite the intense gunfire, law enforcement remains determined to carry out the mission and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The raid is ongoing, and more updates will be provided as the situation develops.