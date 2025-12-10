INDIA : A unique departure in India has surprised onlookers. In the Punjab city of Ludhiana, a bride dressed in a wedding lehenga and heavy jewelry did something that no one expected. The bride took the driving seat at the moment of departure, and the matter immediately became a topic of conversation on social media. According to reports, the bride Bhavani Talwar Verma suddenly announced during the departure that she wanted to drive the car herself. For a moment, the gathering was stunned, and the groom’s condition was remarkable. In the video, it can be seen that the bride starts the car with great calmness, while the groom is seen praying in a somewhat nervous manner that the journey will be smooth. Interestingly, Bhavani humorously sat the groom in the car and said, “Sit down, aren’t you going home?” and then took over the steering wheel with full confidence. The bride continued to drive calmly and contentedly throughout the journey, and the groom’s nervousness made the whole scene even more interesting. The caption accompanying the video read, “Who says control will be in the hands of the groom after marriage?” The video became a hit on social media as soon as it was posted. Users praised the bride’s courage, confidence, and carefree attitude, while some commented with laughter that “events happen everywhere, but the bride herself drives the car… this is the style of the people of Punjab.”

Advertisements