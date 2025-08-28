Karachi, 28 August 2025: The Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC) has onboarded AKD Securities Limited to its RAAST Aggregator Platform, enabling investors to transfer funds instantly and securely. This strategic integration, implemented with support from Microlinks (Pvt.) Limited, represents another stride in CDC’s mission to promote digitalization, transparency, and efficiency across Pakistan’s capital market.

The formal signing ceremony took place at CDC House, where Mr. Badiuddin Akber, Chief Executive Officer of CDC, and Ms. Hina Junaid Dhedhi, Chairperson of AKD Securities, affixed their signatures to the agreement. The implementation is now live, allowing customers of AKD Securities to take benefit from this service.

Under this system, CDC generates a unique RAAST Investment ID in IBAN format for each investor sub-account. Once registered as a beneficiary in the investor’s bank, funds can be transferred directly into the broker’s client account. Transactions are completed in real time—ensuring funds are available for trading within minutes.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Badiuddin Akber said, “By extending the RAAST Aggregator to AKD Securities, CDC is redefining standard practices in investor fund transfers—ensuring transactions are not only immediate and secure but also intuitive, reliable, and responsive to evolving market needs.”

Reflecting on the partnership, Ms. Hina Junaid Dhedhi remarked, “AKD Securities is honored to partner with CDC in this landmark initiative. As Chairperson, I am committed to championing solutions that deliver convenience and confidence to investors. This RAAST integration is another step in that journey.”

During the ceremony, the AKD Securities team was also briefed on CDC’s Asaan Connect product; an onboarding tool to simplify KYC for capital market, which was appreciated by Ms. Hina Junaid Dhedhi. She reaffirmed AKD’s commitment to work jointly with CDC on future initiatives aimed at enhancing investor facilitation and strengthening Pakistan’s capital market.

Onboarding AKD Securities marks another installation in CDC’s series of broker integrations, aimed at boosting investor convenience, advancing digital empowerment, and reinforcing trust across Pakistan’s capital market infrastructure. Till date, Muhammad Munir Muhammad Ahmed Khanani Securities, Chase Securities, EClear Services Limited, Zahid Latif Khan Securities, and Standard Capital Securities have integrated the RAAST Aggregator Module, with more brokerage houses set to join in the near future.