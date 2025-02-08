ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a cautionary notice regarding the circulation of fake skin-brightening injections in the market, as reported by ARY News.

According to DRAP, counterfeit versions of Laroscorbine Platinum Injections, which are claimed to enhance skin tone and maintain elasticity, pose serious health risks. The use of these fake injections may lead to treatment failure, worsening skin conditions, or even life-threatening complications.

Authorities have identified that these counterfeit products are being distributed nationwide. DRAP has instructed its field teams to seize the fake injections while urging pharmacists, chemists, and healthcare providers to inspect their inventories and halt the sale of the affected products.

The use of these counterfeit injections can cause severe health issues, including skin damage. DRAP has emphasized that the fake products pose a serious threat to public health and has urged consumers to report any adverse reactions or quality concerns to provincial or national pharmacovigilance centers.

Additionally, DRAP has directed provincial authorities to trace the supply chain of these counterfeit injections. Individuals in possession of the specified batches are advised to inform DRAP immediately and consult a healthcare professional if they experience any side effects.