KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has seized stocks of counterfeit medicines from well-known pharmaceutical companies in Karachi.

Details of the Seizure

Drug inspectors confiscated the fake medicines after pharmaceutical companies denied ownership of the sealed batches.

The Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) has confirmed that the seized medicines are counterfeit.

Pharmaceutical companies have distanced themselves from these counterfeit batches, raising concerns over public safety.

Public Warning Issued

The head of the Drug Testing Laboratory has warned the public against purchasing the following counterfeit batches:

Neubrol Fort (Batch DB0982)

Iodex HIAA

Phenobar (Batch QA008)

Authorities have urged citizens to buy medicines only from registered pharmacies to ensure safety and authenticity.

Previous Crackdowns on Counterfeit Medicines

Earlier, DRAP seized 11 counterfeit medicines across various cities in Punjab.

The Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory confirmed these medicines were fake, leading to an immediate ban on their sale and use.

DRAP also issued recall alerts for the counterfeit products after a request from the Punjab government.

Authorities have warned that using fake medicines can seriously impact treatment outcomes and urged provincial governments to prevent the circulation of counterfeit drugs.