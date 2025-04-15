Karachi : Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari Former Secretary Government of Sindh & Chairman Central Standing Committee FPCCI for Medical and Health Sciences organised Awareness Seminar at Federation House Karachi. Key Speaker was Dr Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh DG Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122, Government of Sindh and Chief Guest Was Senator Syed Najimi Alam Advisor To Chief Minister for Human Settlement and Housing Govt of Sindh.Aman Paracha Vice President FPCCI also attended Also Attended by Standing Committee members Doctors Industrialist Phalinthrophist

Participants Admired the service of Sindh Government for this initiative. Shield was presented to Chief Guest and Key Speaker. In the end Dr Zahid Ansari Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee thanked the Participants and Chief Guest and Key Speaker.