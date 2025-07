Advertisements

Karachi Pakistan : Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari Former Secretary SBTA Government of Sindh and Convener Central Standing Committee FPCCI for Medical & Health Sciences organised a Health Awareness Seminar on Role of Radiation in Cancer Radiology Oncology MRI & Cyber Nife Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre by Emeritus prof Tariq Mahmood .Mr Asif Moosa Member Provincial Assembly Sindh. Senior Vice President FPCCI Saqib Fayaz Maggon and Asif Sakhi attended with Large number of Standing Committee members Doctors Industrialist and Phalinthrophist, etc