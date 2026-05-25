Karachi : The first meeting of the Pakistan Canada Business Council FPCCI was held at Federation House with the participation of Members of the Board of Directors and Executive Members. The meeting focused on promoting exports and strengthening bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Canada across various sectors, including textiles, leather, food, fisheries, sports goods, construction materials, surgical instruments, Energy Sector. Chemicals and other industries.

The Council also announced plans to organize Canada Day celebrations and a business event in July, which will be attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats, and the High Commissioner of Canada in Pakistan.

Chairman of the Pakistan Canada Business Council FPCCI, Dr. Zahid Hasan Ansari, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the scope, vision, and roadmap of the Business Council. He encouraged members to take proactive initiatives to further strengthen business and trade ties between Pakistan and Canada.

The meeting concluded with remarks by Senior Vice Chairperson Faaiza Mansoor.

Among those who attended were Board of Directors and Executive Members, including Zeeshan Zahid Ansari, Ahsan Mehnaz, Wahab Hussain Khan, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Saad Qadri, Fahad Iqbal, Kafeel Hussain, Khizer Tahneel, Atif Iqbal, Fareed Ghani Patka, Anwer Usmani, Tasneem Kauser, Saad Memon, Dr. Zubair Wakeel, Naeem Haroon, and others.

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