Karachi : Dr Ansari he was Appointed again in 2nd term due to his Excellent perfomence as Convenor organised over 30 Health Awareness and Motivational Seminars. He has a wealth of expertise to this role, being a distinguished Public Health Specialist, Pathologist, and former Secretary of Health for the Government of Sindh, with an extensive 37-year career dedicated to advancing healthcare.

Throughout his career, Dr. Ansari has been instrumental in various health initiatives, notably contributing to the safe blood supply and the successful eradication efforts against HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C in Sindh. His contributions extend beyond national borders, as evidenced by his role as President of the America Pakistan Business Development Forum – Health Affairs.

In addition to his professional achievements, Dr. Ansari is known for his philanthropic endeavors and his commitment to community service, having previously served as Vice President of Karachi Gymkhana.

Expressing his commitment to his new role, Dr. Ansari has reiterated his mission to enhance and streamline healthcare services provided by both public and private hospitals and healthcare providers for the people of Sindh and Pakistan as a whole.

Under Dr. Ansari’s leadership, the Sindh Regional Standing Committee of FPCCI for Medical & Health Sciences is poised to make significant strides in improving healthcare access and quality throughout the region.