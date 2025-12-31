Karachi, 31st December: Meezan Bank has appointed Dr. Syed Amir Ali as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 30, 2025. Dr. Amir Ali has assumed leadership of the Bank following the retirement of Mr. Irfan Siddiqui, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meezan Bank. Mr. Irfan Siddiqui leaves behind a distinguished legacy, having pioneered Islamic banking in Pakistan and led Meezan Bank from its inception to its position as one of the country’s leading financial institutions, widely recognized for its performance, including being a five-time winner of the ‘Best Bank’ award at the Pakistan Banking Awards, the country’s most prestigious banking recognition.

Dr. Amir Ali brings over two decades of extensive experience in banking and finance. He joined Meezan Bank in 2006, where he played a pivotal role in leading the Corporate and Investment Banking Group. In 2018, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami Pakistan Limited. He rejoined Meezan Bank in 2023 as President (Designate) and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, reflecting the Bank’s strong commitment to succession planning.

Following the legacy of the founding CEO who has served the Bank right from inception, Dr. Amir Ali will be responsible for steering the Bank’s strategic direction and advancing its Vision of establishing ‘Islamic banking as banking of first choice…’. He will continue to uphold the Bank’s core values, with a strong emphasis on Shariah-compliant banking, sound governance, and excellence in digital transformation.

