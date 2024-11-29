The Anti-Terrorism Court in Mirpurkhas issued non-bailable arrest warrants on Wednesday for former Mirpurkhas DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani and ex-SSP Asad Ali.

This came after the court rejected their pre-arrest bail applications in connection with the alleged killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar in a staged encounter.

Representatives for Dr. Kunbhar’s family, Barristers Asadullah Shah Rashdi and Azhar Arain, told the court that the FIA officials had been ineffective, failing to produce crucial evidence such as CCTV footage and the accused’s mobile phones. They expressed dissatisfaction with both the initial FIA report and the police findings, urging the court to order a judicial inquiry to ensure justice for the grieving family.

The FIA had requested additional time to investigate, but the court adjourned the hearing until December 18.

The Kunbhar family continued to demand a judicial inquiry, voicing concerns over the FIA’s mishandling of the case. Advocate Ibrahim Kunbhar, along with Dr. Kunbhar’s father Mohammad Saleh and brother Babar Kunbhar, spoke to the media in Janhero village, claiming Dr. Kunbhar had been severely tortured before his death, and his body was later burned by an angry mob.

Advocate Ibrahim criticized the delay in issuing arrest warrants for DIG Jiskani and SSP Asad, who are reportedly in hiding, and questioned the authenticity of the mobile phones presented in court, suggesting they were fraudulent and required separate legal action.