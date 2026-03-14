Serving humanity during Ramadan brings multiplied rewards, says Aamir Sajad while speaking to the media

Karachi (Staff Reporter): Chairman of Dr. Sajad Australian Concept Infertility IVF & Genetic Center, Dr. Syed Sajad Hussain, has stated that the reward for serving humanity increases manifold during the holy month of Ramadan. Keeping this spirit in mind, the Australian Concept Infertility Medical Center, as in previous years, is introducing a special discounted Ramadan package this year as well for childless couples.

He shared these views while speaking to journalists at the Dr. Sajad Australian Concept Infertility IVF & Genetic Center, Karachi. Dr. Syed Sajad Hussain explained that during the blessed month of Ramadan, a special discount of PKR 100,000 (including medicines) will be offered on ICSI treatment, while a discount of up to PKR 150,000 (including medicines) will be provided on PGT treatment.

He added that patients who book their treatment under the Ramadan Package will be eligible to avail themselves of these discounts.

Dr. Syed Sajad Hussain further stated that the objective of this initiative is to ensure that not only poor and deserving individuals, but also general patients, are not deprived of the great blessing of children, and that happiness can return to their lives.

On this occasion, Senior Director Syed Aamir Sajad of Dr. Sajad Australian Concept Infertility IVF & Genetic Center was also present. He said that their clinic is committed to treating childless couples through modern medical facilities, experienced doctors, and advanced technology, and that the institution’s mission is to help every mother’s lap be filled with joy.

It is worth noting that Dr. Sajad Australian Concept Infertility IVF & Genetic Center is a reputable and advanced institution that provides international-standard facilities for the treatment of infertility, so that every family may be blessed with the joy of children.

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