KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved the appointment of Dr. Noman Ahmed as the Acting Vice Chancellor of NED University, replacing Dr. Sarosh Lodhi, whose second four-year term ends on March 21.

The chief minister, acting in his role as the head of the controlling authority for Sindh’s public universities, made the decision following a recommendation from the Universities and Boards Department.

Dr. Noman Ahmed, currently Dean of Architecture at NED and the university’s senior-most professor, will temporarily take over the VC’s responsibilities until a permanent appointment is finalized.

The Universities and Boards Department has been directed to complete the process for appointing a full-time vice chancellor within six weeks.

The summary sent to the CM for the acting VC post included the names of:

Dr. Noman Ahmed (Dean of Architecture)

Dr. Tufail Ahmed (Pro Vice Chancellor)

Dr. Saad Qazi (Dean of Electrical Engineering)

Although Dr. Sarosh Lodhi’s term officially ends on March 23, the weekend holiday means his last working day will be March 21.