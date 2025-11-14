Karachi, Pakistan : Dr. Naveed Yousuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB), has been appointed Vice President of the International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA)

— a leading global organization that advances quality, innovation, and best practices in educational

assessment worldwide.

Dr Yousuf’s two-year term as Vice President will begin on July 1, 2025. This appointment follows his

earlier election this year as a Member of the Board of Trustees for a three-year term. These dual roles

place Dr Yousuf, and by extension Pakistan, in a distinguished position at the forefront of international

dialogue on learning, assessment and evaluation.

The IAEA is a global forum that unites examining bodies, research organisations and government

agencies from over 50 countries to champion robust assessment tools worldwide. Dr Yousuf’s election is

a direct testament to his deep expertise in assessment and psychometrics, and it underscores AKU-EB’s

established reputation as a leader in educational transformation.

“It is an honour to represent Pakistan and the Aga Khan University Examination Board on a platform as

globally respected as the IAEA,” said Dr Naveed Yousuf. “As both Trustee and Vice President, I look

forward to contributing to shaping the future of educational assessment worldwide while drawing from

global expertise to further strengthen our practices at home.”

AKU-EB is recognized for pioneering rigorous, transparent, and fair examinations within Pakistan that

emphasize critical thinking and conceptual understanding over rote memorization—an approach that

aligns strongly with the IAEA’s global mission for quality and excellence. Through its innovative

assessment practices and capacity-building initiatives, AKU-EB continues to set national benchmarks for

educational integrity, equity, and reform.

In his new capacity, Dr Yousuf will play a critical role in guiding the IAEA’s strategic direction, enusring

active international collaboration, and advocating for inclusive, evidence-based assessment practices that

advance education worldwide. This achievement is a proud milestone, affirming Pakistan’s growing

contribution to the international education community.

