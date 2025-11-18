Karachi Pakistan : Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan and SyedTurab Shah Deputy Convener of FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations & Communication., was honored to receive an invitation from Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, to a distinguished dinner reception welcoming Mr. Charles Goodman, the newly appointed Consul General of the United States of America in Karachi. The reception, held at Dr. Baig’s residence in DHA, Karachi, brought together esteemed diplomats, parliamentarians, government officials, and dignitaries. During the event, Kaukab Iqbal had the privilege of meeting His Excellency Mr. Charles Goodman, extending warm congratulations on his new appointment. Mr. Iqbal also formally invited the Consul General to the upcoming ‘Consumers Diplomatic Icon Award’, Pakistan’s most prestigious consumer excellence award ceremony, scheduled to take place soon.

