KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig participated as a panelist at the 4th International Conference on Business & Management 2026 held at Muhammad Ali Jinnah University.

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During the conference, Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh and Prof. Dr. Hina Fatima presented Dr. Baig with a Certificate of Appreciation in recognition of his valuable participation and contributions to the event.

The conference brought together academics, business leaders, researchers, and policymakers to discuss emerging trends, innovation, and challenges in the fields of business and management.

Dr. Baig shared insights on economic development, entrepreneurship, and the importance of strengthening collaboration between academia and industry to support sustainable growth.

The event also provided a platform for participants to exchange ideas and promote research-driven solutions for the evolving business landscape.