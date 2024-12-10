Karachi : Dr. Ibraheem and Adil Mahmood hosted a special dinner reception at his residence to celebrate the birthday of his close friend, renowned businessman and politician Arsalan Khan. The evening was filled with warmth and laughter as a select group of close friends gathered to honor Arsalan’s success and friendship. The grand dining table was laden with delicious dishes, from BBQ to mouthwatering desserts, all carefully prepared to create a memorable experience. Dr. Ibraheem and Adil Mahmood hosted a special dinner reception at his residence to celebrate the birthday of his close friend, renowned businessman and politician Arsalan Khan. The evening was filled with warmth and laughter as a select group of close friends gathered to honor Arsalan’s success and friendship. The grand dining table was laden with delicious dishes, from BBQ to mouthwatering desserts, all carefully prepared to create a memorable experience.

As the night progressed, Dr. Ibraheem praising Arslan for his hard work and inspiring spirit. Arslan, clearly touched, thanked everyone for their unwavering support over the years. The celebration was a per feet blend of good food, heartfelt conversations and laughter, leaving everyone with memories of a might spent cherishing both success and friendship.