BY : (Pervaiz Sheikh)

Tributes were paid to former President Shaukat Javed, Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, and especially the late Syed Khawar Shah for their services. POA representative Arshad Sattar was also present.

LAHORE : In the elections of the Pakistan Federation Baseball, Dr. Hamood Lakhvi has been elected President, Tahir Mahmood as Secretary General, and Syed Ali Shah Khawar as Treasurer. Following the announcement of withdrawal by Muhammad Jameel Kamran, Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, Manzar Shah Fareed, Tariq Nadeem, and Humaira Kamran Mughal from different nominations, all three candidates were elected unopposed.

The elections were held under the supervision of the Election Commission, chaired by retired Sessions Judge Muhammad Zubair Aziz Cheema, with members Advocate Muhammad Abdullah and Ejaz Ahmed Rana, and in the presence of Arshad Sattar, the observer nominated by the Pakistan Olympic Association. The election meeting was presided over by President Shaukat Javed.

After congratulating the newly elected officials, the newly elected President thanked all attendees for their participation. On this occasion, former President Shaukat Javed paid glowing tribute to President Dr. Hamood Lakhvi, Vice Presidents Arif Shahzad and Haider Lahri, Muhammad Jameel Kamran, Secretary Tahir Mahmood, Media Director and Secretary Sindh Baseball Association Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, and especially Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, son of late Syed Khawar Shah, the founding father and former Secretary of Pakistan Baseball, acknowledging their remarkable services.

In recognition of their contributions, the house nominated late Syed Khawar Shah, Shaukat Javed, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, and Muhammad Mohsin Khan for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh and Arif Shahzad praised the past performance of the three elected office-bearers and termed their election and the withdrawal decisions appropriate.

Among those present were Sadia Alvi, Ayesha Aram, Chaman Mushtaq, Captain Afridi, Sadia Karmani, Ayaz Khan, Arshad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and other representatives.