USA : Dr. Gholam Mujtaba Welcomes President Trump’s statement on Iftar. Warmly welcome and appreciate President,Donald J. Trump’s thoughtful statement during last night’s Iftar dinner. His recognition of the contributions of the Muslim American community reflects a spirit of inclusiveness and mutual respect that enhances our national unity.

President Trump’s ongoing dedication to promoting peace in the Middle East, primarily through the Abraham Accords, represents a visionary move towards regional stability, interfaith harmony, and diplomatic advancement. His initiatives to connect nations and communities are commendable and align with the values of peace and coexistence at the heart of the Islamic tradition.

The diverse communities in the United States are grateful for the President’s acknowledgment of Muslim Americans’ efforts and contributions to American society. We look forward to continued engagement and mutual progress in promoting global peace and understanding.