Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MS, MD, Ed.D.?Distinguished Scholar in Leadership Studies

USA : It seems the saga of Pakistani dignitaries attempting to portray themselves as globetrotting VIPs has taken a comedic twist. This time, the protagonist of our story, Mohsin Naqvi, joined by his co-star, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, managed to invent a presence at one of the most exclusive events in the world: Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

According to Pakistani media (cue dramatic music), Naqvi and Zardari were officially invited by none other than the Trump administration itself. The fact-checkers at The Associated Press and MSN News might want a word, given that the invite list had fewer than a dozen foreign dignitaries, including China’s Vice President and India’s Foreign Minister, Dr. Jaishankar. Spoiler alert: not a single name from Pakistan cut.

But why let facts get in the way of a good story? Under the influence of their ever-creative controlled narrative, Pakistani news channels decided to flip the script, painting Naqvi and Zardari as the show’s stars. The public, of course, responded in kind—with laughter.

As if that wasn’t enough, Mohsin Naqvi decided to add a sequel to this tale of diplomatic daydreams. He recently took to Twitter, proudly announcing his meetings with U.S. Representative Ken Calvert, former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, and Senator Tommy Tuberville in Washington, D.C. What Naqvi conveniently forgot to mention was that these “meetings” occurred in social settings with zero implications for U.S.-Pakistan relations.

One might wonder: Was this a masterstroke to convince the Pakistani establishment of his so-called influence? Or just a desperate PR stunt? Either way, the result is the same—a cringe-worthy episode of “Diplomatic Delusions.”

Ultimately, this tale of misrepresentation and over-the-top self-promotion doesn’t just tarnish Naqvi and Zardari’s reputations. It undermines Pakistan’s standing on the global stage, serving as a red flag for the establishment and a reminder of the dangers of distorting facts.

Perhaps next time, Naqvi and Zardari could save themselves some embarrassment and RSVP only to events they’re invited to. Or better yet, skip the imaginary galas and focus on something more productive—like repairing the U.S.-Pakistan relationship. Now, that would be newsworthy.