Dr. Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center organised the Marka-e-Haq Rally and Celebration at its Khayaban-e-Jami branch in Karachi to honour the spirit of defending the homeland and promote patriotism among citizens.

Sindh Government Sets 90-Day Deadline for Karachi Red Line Revival as FWO Takes Over University Road Works

Advertisements

The event highlighted national unity, Pakistan’s defence achievements, and the sacrifices of the armed forces.

People from different walks of life attended the ceremony, including citizens, youth, orphan children, and wheelchair users.

National Unity Key to Pakistan’s Stability

Speaking at the event, Advocate Hana Farhan said Marka-e-Haq Rally and Youm-e-Takbir hold great importance in Pakistan’s history.

She described the occasion as a symbol of national sovereignty, defence strength, and stability.

She added that such programmes help promote patriotism and national awareness among the younger generation.

Meanwhile, COO Dr. Nadia Farhan stressed that national unity remains essential for Pakistan’s development, defence, and stability.

She said Youm-e-Takbir reminds the nation about the importance of sacrifice, determination, and unity.

Speakers Praise Patriotic Initiative

Former MNA Rehan Hashmi praised the organisers and called the rally a meaningful expression of love and pride for Pakistan.

He expressed hope that similar activities would continue to strengthen unity and harmony in society.

Brigadier (R) Wajahat Sibghatullah Mehr said Marka-e-Haq reflects the courage, unity, and determination of the Pakistani nation.

He added that every citizen must contribute towards national security and progress.

Ceremony Includes Awareness and Celebrations

The event also included awareness sessions on Pakistan’s defence achievements and national security.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate Marka-e-Haq and Youm-e-Takbir.

Other notable participants included SSP Manzoor Ali, Ibrahim Tawab, Abdul Rehman, Khalid Tawab, Fazal Karim, Syed Turab Shah, Mudassar Alam, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, and programme coordinator Humna Syed.