Karachi : Dr. Danish Aman, Chairman Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone), held a productive meeting with Mr. Ghanwer Ali Laghari, Managing Director Sindh Education Foundation (Government of Sindh), Mr. Nisar Banbhan, Director SEF, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Mazhar Shaikh to explore the potential adoption of a deserving school.
The meeting was also joined by Zahid Hameed, Senior Vice President KATI, DIG Naveed Ilyas, Raiyan and Adnan .
This collaborative effort aims to contribute towards meaningful educational uplift and support for underprivileged students.
Advertisements
Leave a Reply