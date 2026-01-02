The recognition of Dr Beenish Khalid, a young and promising doctor, was one of the surprising features of the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Karachi Festival of Books and Libraries (KFBL) at the Habitt City on December 29.

She was recognized for having conceived and implemented successfully the festival’s social media plan which included the designing of the posts, resulting in creating greater awareness about the event with the continued engagement of the bookworms.

She was invited to the stage where all the dignitaries acknowledged her incredible efforts as the audience gave her a round of applause. As a mark of appreciation, she was honoured to stand in the centre of the group photograph, between the chief guest, Senator Sarmad Ali, and the chief host, Aziz Memon.

The first of its kind event in the country is being produced by Jumbo Publishing with the collaboration of the English-Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) while Jang Group was its media partner. The National Book Foundation (NBF) and the National Library of Pakistan (NLP) also supported the initiative which had been launched with great fanfare by the President of Pakistan last year.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Sarmad highlighted the virtues of book reading and urged the people not to abandon the passion of reading books despite the invasion of digital gadgets.