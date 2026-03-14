About the Author — Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD, Ed.D. Dr. Gholam Mujtaba is a distinguished Pakistani-American political leader, physician, and academic with doctoral degrees in Leadership Studies and Medicine. He serves as Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA, where he actively contributes to shaping discourse on U.S.-Pakistan strategic relations. As a senior Republican strategist, Dr. Mujtaba is closely aligned with former President Donald J. Trump’s policy advisory circles, offering insights on foreign affairs, economic policy, and national security. With a career dedicated to fostering stronger U.S.-Pakistan ties, Dr. Mujtaba emphasizes strategic clarity, economic discipline, and the preservation of national dignity. His work bridges the realms of diplomacy, healthcare, and academia, advocating for policies that reflect mutual respect and long-term partnership between nations.