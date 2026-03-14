New Jersey USA : Dr. Assad Mujtaba received strong and enthusiastic support from Republican leadership at today’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, including former New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, Passaic County GOP Chairman Peter Murphy, Clifton GOP Chairman Bob Calcagno, and Tiffany Burress candidate for U.S. Congress. The gathering reflected growing momentum and encouragement from key party leaders for Dr. Mujtaba’s continued engagement in public service and community leadership.
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