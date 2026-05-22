A farewell ceremony hosted by former Federal Minister for Petroleum Asim Hussain was held in honor of DSP Salman Waheed, where distinguished guests paid tribute to his services and contributions.

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During the ceremony, Chairman and Founder of Happy Palace Group of Schools Muhammad Asif Khan, Dr. Asim Hussain, DSP Salman Waheed, and Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem jointly presented a commemorative shield as a gesture of appreciation and recognition.

The event was attended by notable personalities from various sectors, who acknowledged DSP Salman Waheed’s professional services and wished him success in his future responsibilities.