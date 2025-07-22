Advertisements

Prominent medical professional and social media figure Dr. Affan Qaiser has confirmed the tragic deaths of Fahad Islam and Dr. Mishal Saad in the devastating flash floods at Babusar Top. The victims were among a 22-member family group caught in the flooding at Thak Nallah, near Chilas.

The deceased — Fahad Islam and his wife, Dr. Mishal Saad — were affiliated with the Shahida Islam Medical & Teaching Hospital in Lodhran. Their son remains missing after being swept away by the raging waters. According to Dr. Affan, Saad Islam has survived with a leg fracture and is reported to be conscious and stable.



A representative from Chilas Regional Headquarters Hospital told HUM News English that five bodies and one injured person have so far been brought in following the floods that struck the Babusar-Thak Road.

Rescue efforts have been severely hampered due to widespread communication outages, with fiber optic lines damaged and many areas experiencing total blackout. Thousands of stranded tourists remain out of touch with their families due to the disruption. Authorities say that over 15 tourists are still missing, and coordinated search and rescue missions involving the police, local officials, and volunteers are ongoing despite the challenging terrain and blocked routes.