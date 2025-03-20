Karachi, Pakistan – 20 March, 2025: DP World Karachi recently welcomed the second cohort of its ‘Grow Program’ for young, high-potential Pakistani graduates. Starting in March, the group includes 11 graduates (8 males and 3 females), who will begin a comprehensive 18-month training and development journey.

DP World’s ‘Grow Program’ is designed to offer skills-training and mentorship opportunities for graduates, enabling them to grow within the logistics industry and become future leaders. Building on the success of the first cohort, 19 graduates have been offered permanent roles, and DP World Karachi continues to recognise the

importance of nurturing talent from the local community.

Junaid Zamir, CEO of DP World Karachi, shared his excitement about the program: “We welcome the second intake of graduates for our ‘Grow Program’, as we remain committed to developing local talent and contributing to Pakistan’s logistics and trade growth. These graduates represent the future of our business, and through this learning experience, we aim to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to drive innovation and excellence within our operations. This initiative also reflects our ongoing investment in Pakistan, ensuring that we build a sustainable and skilled workforce for the future”. Trainees will engage in cross-functional rotation, working across various departments to develop a broad skill set and gain diverse perspectives on the business. The cohort will then be assigned to their respective departments for on-the-job training to deepen their expertise in key areas such as engineering, HR, procurement, IT, operations, health and safety, and marketing and communications.

In addition to the practical experience, trainees will benefit from regular mentorship sessions with senior leaders, providing valuable insights into leadership, strategy, and career development. This holistic approach ensures that the graduates gain the technical and management skills needed to excel in the logistics and maritime sectors.

“Through our ‘Grow Program’, we hope to inspire a new generation of young logistics professionals to join DP World and contribute to the growth of not only our company but also the local and regional economy,” Zamir concluded.