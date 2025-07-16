Advertisements

Dubai, 16 July 2025 – The DP World International League T20 (ILT20) has partnered with UAE-based non-profit organisation Gulf for Good to extend the life and impact of its Season 3 merchandise, supporting children’s education and community development projects in Madagascar.

As part of this CSR collaboration under Gulf for Good’s Outreach Programme, more than 500 items of official tournament merchandise have been distributed to children in Madagascar. This effort reflects DP World ILT20’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful impact beyond the cricket pitch.

David White, CEO of DP World ILT20, said:

“This collaboration with Gulf for Good reflects our belief in the power of play. This initiative is all about making a small contribution to a much bigger cause. At the DP World ILT20, we are committed to making an impact and improving lives wherever possible.

We are proud to have the UAE as our home; the UAE is globally recognised as one of the most generous and hospitable nations in the world. As the biggest cricket league of the region, we remain committed to making an impact beyond the field of play.”

The Gulf for Good partnership is part of a broader mission to support sustainable charity initiatives for children worldwide. Over the course of the year, the programme is expected to benefit more than 2,000 children.

Photo Caption: Children in Madagascar wear official DP World ILT20 merchandise, distributed as part of the Gulf for Good Outreach Programme supported by the league’s CSR initiative.

Meanwhile, excitement continues to build for the upcoming DP World ILT20 Season 4, which is set to kick off on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, coinciding with UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad). The six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the grand final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.