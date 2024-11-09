According to foreign media, after the success of Donald Trump, many Hollywood celebrities have expressed their intention to leave America. According to media reports, 40-year-old American actress America Ferreira is reportedly considering moving to the UK with her family after Trump’s victory. According to American media, America Ferreira wants a more promising future for her 2 young children. America Ferrera has also expressed sadness and regret over the defeat of Kamala Harris. According to foreign media, 66-year-old American actress Sharon Stone is also considering going to Italy. She had said in July that she was considering buying a house in Italy. According to media reports, 78-year-old American singer and actress Cher is also against Donald Trump. He has said that the former president’s leadership has had a severe impact on his health. The actress said during an interview in 2023 that if Trump becomes the president again, this time I will leave the country. British actress Sophie Turner has also said in the past about Donald Trump’s return to power that if this happens, she will return to her home country of Britain. According to foreign media, 54-year-old British-American actress Minnie Driver has already left America.