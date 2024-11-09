Exclusive By: Kanwal Abidi .

Arizona: Donald Trump won the battleground state of Arizona, completing a sweep of all seven swing states in this year’s election.

Arizona, which holds 11 Electoral College votes, had been trending blue in recent years, with many statewide jobs held by Democrats, but the former president brought it back to Republicans.

Trump campaigned heavily on “border security, immigration and crime” committed by illegal immigrants on the trail, all issues that resonated in a swing state with a record influx of migrants last year.

Trump pledged mass deportations, promoted hiring an additional 10,000 border agents to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border and promised to use some of the military budget for border funding.

Arizona is home to the fourth largest population of Hispanic voters, a demographic the former president made gains with in 2024, according to polling.

Trump’s win in Arizona also marks a transformation of the GOP in the state from being the home of Republican establishment figures like the late Senator John McCain to the cradle of Trump’s MAGA movement.

In 2020, President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since Bill Clinton in 1996. Trump has now flipped it back.

Arizona is the sixth state Trump has flipped from Biden’s Electoral College victory in 2020. The other Biden-won states where Trump prevailed this year are Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump also won North Carolina, a state he carried narrowly in 2020 but that Vice President Kamala Harris had actively contested in this election.