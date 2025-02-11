Karachi Pakistan : Rotary International District Governor 3271 Shakeel Qaim Khani has announced the appointment of renowned businessman and social personality Ali Haider as the first Deputy Governor of Rotary International District 3271 for the year 2025-26. As a very active and generous Rotarian of Rotary Club Karachi Nexus, Ali Haider has years of experience in serving others. According to the announcement by District Governor 3271 Shakeel Qaimkhani, Ali Haider with his extensive expertise in event management will play a significant role in supporting the goals and initiatives of our district. Ali Haider will work closely with District Governor Shakeel Qaim Khani to bring about meaningful change and advance Rotary’s mission.

Ali Haider has been the President of Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus in the year 2021-22 and is also serving as Vice Chairman of LPG Marketing Association. In addition, he has held several important positions in the district, including the chair of the Resolution Association, He has also been the chair of New Club Development and is currently Co-ordinator of District Rotary. He has introduced many Rotary Clubs and many Rotarians and many new people into the stream of Rotary. Rotarian welcomed the appointment of Ali Haider as Deputy Governor and expressed the belief that Ali Haider will play an active role in the welfare work of the district.