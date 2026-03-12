Clifton NJ USA : Dr. Tariq Nizami, son of the founder of Sir Syed University, Pakistan, and Chairman of the CEO Clubs Network, Washington, D.C., visited Mujtaba House in Clifton, New Jersey, along with Mr. Anwar Qasmi, Mr. Raj Rathore, and Mr. S. Asfar Imam (former Voice of America broadcaster). They were joined by Dr. Qasim Naveed Cheema, Ph.D.

The distinguished guests were warmly hosted by Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA in Clifton, at a special Iftar dinner reception, where discussions focused on global business networking, diaspora leadership, and economic cooperation.

Advertisements

During the gathering, Dr. Tariq Nizami formally invited Dr. Mujtaba to participate in the upcoming Burj Global Summit in Washington, D.C., on March 26, an invitation graciously accepted by Dr. Mujtaba.

Dr. Mujtaba appreciated the pioneering role of Dr. Nizami in building the CEO Clubs Network into a global platform connecting business leaders in more than 50 countries, fostering international entrepreneurship, investment dialogue, and leadership collaboration.

The evening concluded with warm exchanges on strengthening diaspora partnerships and promoting global engagement between leaders in business, media, and public policy.