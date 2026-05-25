KARACHI: An Extraordinary General Body Meeting of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association

(PVMA) was held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Umer Rehan, where participants discussed in detail

the challenges confronting the ghee and cooking oil industry, government policies, raw material

situation, taxation, regulatory matters, and the prevailing economic conditions affecting the sector,

particularly difficulties related to freight and transportation costs.

The meeting was attended by PVMA Senior Vice Chairman Asjad Arif, Vice Chairman Sheikh Khalid Islam,

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Food Security Salma Butt, prominent business leader

and former provincial minister S M Tanveer, along with industrialists and association members from

across the country.

PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan presenting a bouquet to the Special Assistant to the

Chief Minister of Punjab, Salma Butt. Senior Vice Chairman Asjad Arif, Vice Chairman Sheikh Khalid

Islam, and others are also present.

Various agenda items related to the industry were discussed in detail, while participants also deliberated

on future strategies for the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PVMA Sheikh Umer Rehan said that the ghee and cooking oil

industry is a key pillar of the country’s food supply chain. However, he noted that the sector is currently

under severe pressure due to prevailing economic conditions, rising production costs, fluctuations in

imported raw material prices, frequent changes in petroleum prices causing instability in freight charges,

and various regulatory challenges.

He stressed that continuous engagement with the government and relevant institutions, along with

effective policymaking, was essential for placing the industry on sustainable footing. He further

emphasized that the industry remains fully committed to providing quality and safe food products to

consumers, but rising business costs and policy instability are adversely affecting industrial activities.

Sheikh Umer Rehan stated that if the industry is provided with a conducive business environment, it

would not only increase investment but also create new employment opportunities.

Addressing the meeting, Salma Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has a clear

policy to promote industrialization and facilitate the business community in order to strengthen the

economy. She said the Punjab government believes in working closely with the private sector for food

security, quality food standards, and the development of the food industry. She assured participants

that the issues faced by industrialists would be taken up with the relevant forums on a priority basis to

further improve the business environment.

S M Tanveer said that continuity in policies, a business-friendly environment, and restoration of

industrialists’ confidence are essential for Pakistan’s industrial growth. He added that the edible oil and

ghee industry plays a significant role in the national economy, and resolving the issues faced by the

sector would help promote investment and economic activity.

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Participants reaffirmed their commitment that PVMA would continue playing its role in resolving

industry issues, promoting quality production, and ensuring the supply of safe food products to

consumers.