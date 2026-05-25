KARACHI: An Extraordinary General Body Meeting of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association
(PVMA) was held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Umer Rehan, where participants discussed in detail
the challenges confronting the ghee and cooking oil industry, government policies, raw material
situation, taxation, regulatory matters, and the prevailing economic conditions affecting the sector,
particularly difficulties related to freight and transportation costs.
The meeting was attended by PVMA Senior Vice Chairman Asjad Arif, Vice Chairman Sheikh Khalid Islam,
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Food Security Salma Butt, prominent business leader
and former provincial minister S M Tanveer, along with industrialists and association members from
across the country.
PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umer Rehan presenting a bouquet to the Special Assistant to the
Chief Minister of Punjab, Salma Butt. Senior Vice Chairman Asjad Arif, Vice Chairman Sheikh Khalid
Islam, and others are also present.
Various agenda items related to the industry were discussed in detail, while participants also deliberated
on future strategies for the sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PVMA Sheikh Umer Rehan said that the ghee and cooking oil
industry is a key pillar of the country’s food supply chain. However, he noted that the sector is currently
under severe pressure due to prevailing economic conditions, rising production costs, fluctuations in
imported raw material prices, frequent changes in petroleum prices causing instability in freight charges,
and various regulatory challenges.
He stressed that continuous engagement with the government and relevant institutions, along with
effective policymaking, was essential for placing the industry on sustainable footing. He further
emphasized that the industry remains fully committed to providing quality and safe food products to
consumers, but rising business costs and policy instability are adversely affecting industrial activities.
Sheikh Umer Rehan stated that if the industry is provided with a conducive business environment, it
would not only increase investment but also create new employment opportunities.
Addressing the meeting, Salma Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has a clear
policy to promote industrialization and facilitate the business community in order to strengthen the
economy. She said the Punjab government believes in working closely with the private sector for food
security, quality food standards, and the development of the food industry. She assured participants
that the issues faced by industrialists would be taken up with the relevant forums on a priority basis to
further improve the business environment.
S M Tanveer said that continuity in policies, a business-friendly environment, and restoration of
industrialists’ confidence are essential for Pakistan’s industrial growth. He added that the edible oil and
ghee industry plays a significant role in the national economy, and resolving the issues faced by the
sector would help promote investment and economic activity.
Participants reaffirmed their commitment that PVMA would continue playing its role in resolving
industry issues, promoting quality production, and ensuring the supply of safe food products to
consumers.
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