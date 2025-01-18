The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has formally requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a refund of Rs1.03 per unit for electricity consumers. This refund is part of the monthly fuel price adjustment mechanism for December 2024.

According to the CPPA’s submission, a total of 7.516 billion units of electricity were supplied to distribution companies (DISCOs) in December. During this period, the actual fuel cost per unit of electricity stood at Rs9.60, which was lower than the earlier projected cost of Rs10.63 per unit. The difference has paved the way for the refund proposal, which NEPRA is scheduled to discuss in a public hearing on January 30, 2025.

The CPPA’s report detailed the sources of electricity generation for December, highlighting that nuclear energy was the largest contributor, accounting for 26.48% of the total electricity production. Hydropower followed closely, contributing 22.80%, while 20.70% of the electricity was generated using liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Other energy sources included indigenous coal (10.06%), local gas (12.31%), imported coal (1.59%), and furnace oil (0.03%). These diverse energy inputs reflect Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to balance its energy mix and manage costs effectively.

If approved, the refund will provide minor financial relief to electricity consumers at a time when power bills continue to be a significant burden for many households across the country.