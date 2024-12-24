USA : Earlier this week, FBI Director Christopher Wray visited the Denver Field Office and met with FBI employees and partners from across Colorado and Wyoming.

His trip to Wyoming included a productive discussion with law enforcement in the state about the importance of collaboration to fulfilling our shared mission, noting that “partnerships are more important now than they’ve ever been.” While in Wyoming, Director Wray also visited F.E. Warren AFB, where he met with military partners to discuss the many ways the FBI is working with the Department of Defense to protect against threats posed by hostile foreign nations.

In Denver, Director Wray sat down with partners from across law enforcement, the private sector, and academia in Colorado and Wyoming, thanking them for their partnership and emphasizing the need to continue working together to stay ahead of cyber, counterintelligence, and counterterrorism threats. The group also discussed the importance of continued collaboration to defend against threats to our critical infrastructure, and emerging challenges such as criminal use of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. While in Colorado, Director Wray also met with officials from the Bureau of Prisons at one of their facilities.

Director Wray pledged the FBI’s intent to try to continue to support law enforcement partners in Colorado and Wyoming through training, investigative services, and support, despite the increasingly limited budget environment. “There’s a force multiplier effect that comes from constant engagement and collaboration,” Director Wray said, “and you can count on us to keep focusing on how to be the best partner.”

FBI Denver serves all of Colorado and Wyoming. The office has nine resident agencies covering the two states. This trip marks Director Wray’s third visit to the Denver Field Office and his first visit to Wyoming as FBI Director.