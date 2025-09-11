On the instruction of Mr. Khalid Rasool, Director General Punjab Region-II, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Gujranwala in collaboration with R&D and Training center of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce& Industry (GCCI)-an EDF funded project started the “Smart Business Series Digital Skills Export Development” course for the students, SMEs, and business community of the region. Mr. Fida Hussain, GSP Officer TDAP Gujranwala, comprehensively explained about the TDAP vision, mission, delegations, exhibition, GSPs/FTAs/PTAs and trade promotional activities to the audience. Mr. Mohsin Chaudhry, Project Team Lead R&D (GCCI)explained the objectives of the R&D.

On 2nd September 2025, Mr. Atif Iqbalthe trainer trained the participants about digital skills and enhancement of exports of the region. The trainer explained that there will be 35 total sessions on digital platforms. In the first session,the trainer explained in detail about What are digital assets? Building a personal brand and website blog as digital property. The initiative is designed to equip the participants with modern e-commerce skills, enabling them to enhance exports, strengthen their digital presence, and showcase Made in Gujranwala products on international platforms.

Moreover, on 03rd September 2025, the trainer conducted the second session and thoroughly explained that why creating your own digital assets is crucial for every business in today’s fast-changing digital world and how it can help entrepreneurs achieve long-term growth and independence. He covered the topics of Monetizing social media platforms, Designing Digital templated/products, long term benefits of asset creation and Imports/Exports Growth without limits. Participants explored practical strategies for building strong digital foundations — from websites and social media presence to automation tools and content strategies — empowering them to compete at a global level.

Whereas, on 04th September 2025, the trainer conducted 3rd session and explained aboutthe process of “Ebay Online selling. He explained about introduction to Ebay Platforms, creating & optimizing a seller account, product research and niche selection. He encouraged the participants to reap the benefits of Ebay in order to enhance the exports and forex reserves of the country.

More than 45 participants attended the all three sessions and appreciated the practical knowledge shared during the training, which provided a clear roadmap for digital growth and global outreach.The participants also appreciated the initiative of R&D, GCCI, EDF and TDAP for organizing such a series of trainings free of cost.