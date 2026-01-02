KARACHI : Muhammad Irfan Soomro, Director General Foreign Affairs, presented an award to Mashkoor A.G. Khan, Executive Vice President, Meezan Bank Limited, in recognition of providing excellent customer service, at a ceremony organized by the Transformation International Society and Corporate Group in honor of Syed Aamir Ali, President, Meezan Bank Limited. Irfan Siddiqui, former President and Founder of Meezan Bank Limited, Syed Aamir Ali, President of Meezan Bank, Azfar Ahsan, Chairman Corporate Pakistan Group, and Rear Admiral Atiq-ur-Rehman Abid, General Manager Operations, KPT, were also present on the occasion.

