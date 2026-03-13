Karachi: Foreign Diplomats from Germany, UK, Oman, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkiye, Managers of Sri Lankan (THY) Turkish Airlines, along with Inspector General Police (IG) Sindh enjoyed grand Iftar Dinner hosted by Abdul Basit Mundia, from M.I. Mundia group at his residence at Clifton.

It was a first a big gathering in which large number of Foreign Diplomats after starts war between US, Iran and Israel, hot topic of the event was resignation of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, and appointment of new Governor Nehal Hashmi, from Pakistan Muslim League (N) group.

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On the occasion many politician from PPP, PML, PTI, high government and Police officials, Industrialists, Businessmen, honorary Consul General, old friends of former governor Kamran Khan Tessori and elite of the town were present.

Thomas Peter Harry Burge, Deputy Head Of Mission British Deputy High Commission, said that this is my first time I am attending Ramadan Festival in Karachi Pakistan because I arrived couple of months before for my new assignment people of Karachi are very friendly and hospitable, he further said that A wonderful iftari evening with Mundia group and family. Thank you for the warm invitation, delicious food, and such a lovely gathering. Truly appreciated. The host Chairman M.I. Mudia, director Junaid Mundia, look after each and every guests for their confertness in the end suviniors, gifts and flowers bouquets were presented to the diplomats and foreign guests.