Diplomatic Dinner: Serena Hotels Hosts Farewell Reception for Italian and Bulgarian Envoys

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0

Government officials, diplomats and business leaders gather in Islamabad to honour outgoing ambassadors of Italy and Bulgaria.

Senior officials and foreign diplomats attend a diplomatic dinner hosted by Serena Hotels.

Diplomats and officials gather at a farewell dinner hosted in Islamabad.

Diplomatic Dinner: A farewell dinner was hosted by Global CEO Serena Hotels, Aziz Boolani, in honour of the outgoing ambassadors of Italy and Bulgaria, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats and members of the business community.

The gathering served as an opportunity to recognise the diplomatic contributions of both envoys and strengthen engagement between Pakistan and the international community.

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Among the distinguished guests attending the event were Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Serena Hotels Global CEO Aziz Boolani, US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker, the Canadian High Commissioner, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and the Ambassador of Bulgaria.

Participants exchanged views on diplomatic cooperation, economic engagement and opportunities to deepen international partnerships.

The event reflected continued collaboration between diplomatic missions and Pakistan’s public and private sectors while acknowledging the service of the outgoing ambassadors.

Guests appreciated the role of diplomatic dialogue in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting future cooperation across multiple sectors.

The evening concluded with expressions of goodwill and best wishes for the outgoing diplomats in their future assignments.

 

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