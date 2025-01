KARACHI : Under the auspices of Khidmatgaar Foundation, a dinner was held in honor of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan and senior politician Syed Mehdi Shah, at Foundation office it was hosted by Ali Pasnani, Kabir Kanji and Hanif Akbar. : Under the auspices of Khidmatgaar Foundation, a dinner was held in honor of Governor Gilgit-Baltistan and senior politician Syed Mehdi Shah, at Foundation office it was hosted by Ali Pasnani, Kabir Kanji and Hanif Akbar.

The event were also attended by President Sindh Bank Anwar Sheikh, Deputy CEO Meezan Bank Aamir Ali, Deputy CEO Bank Islami Limited Imran Sheikh, President and CEO Bank Makrama (Ex Summit) Jawad Majid Khan, SEVP Bank Al-Habib Aun Ali,

Senior Politician Farooq Sattar, Former Provincial Minister Nawab Taimur Talpur, Director Sales and Marketing ABN News / Daily Ausaf Syed Turab Shah,

Senior Journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, Chairman Iqra University Naveed Lakhani, Former Minister and Banker Shujaat Ali Baig, United Nations Tariq Mustafa. , Chief Commissioner Income Tax Tariq Mustafa,

SPSEC to Government of Sindh Law Dr. Imtiaz Sheikh, Pir Sain Inamullah Shah Rashidi, Tariq Fawad, Saleem Mehdi CCO National Bank Funds Feroze Gaba, Sajid Ibrahim, Lala Abdul Qadir Sheikh Kom, Income Tax PS to Governor GB Shehbaz Loan, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Najmi Alam, Sardar Abdul Qayyum owner of BBQ Tonight, Zaheer Pasnani, Colonel (Rtd) Noor and other personalities participated in the ceremony. On the occasion of Yum Ali, a cake was also cut by Governor Gilgit Balistan.