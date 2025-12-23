Karachi, December 23, 2025: DIB Pakistan has commenced an ambitious branch expansion project, beginning with 75 new branches across the country, marking one of the largest branch rollouts in Pakistan in 2025. The bank has announced this "Monumental Expansion,” with a media campaign which uniquely intertwines Pakistan's rich historical heritage with a vision for inclusive financial prosperity.

The expansion campaign invokes captivating images of Pakistan's enduring historical monuments drawing parallels with DIB Pakistan's commitment to building a lasting legacy of ethical banking across the nation. The evocative campaign takes us on a journey from the ancient ruins of Gandhara Civilization (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to the majestic Badshahi Mosque (Lahore); from the quiet charisma of Frere Hall (Karachi) to the passion inducing shrines of Multan to illustrate the story of its nationwide expansion.

"Just as our ancestors-built monuments that have stood the test of time, we are building a financial infrastructure that will serve generations of Pakistanis," said Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO, DIB Pakistan. He added, "This monumental expansion is more than a business strategy, it is a declaration of faith in Pakistan’s future, in its people, and in the untapped potential of communities from Karachi to Khyber, from Gwadar to Gilgit." The historical monuments, he elaborated, tell stories of vision, craftsmanship, and resilience and remind us that great achievements require bold ambition and unwavering commitment.

The growth strategy aligns with DIB Pakistan's preparations to mark its 20th anniversary in the

country in 2026. While a refreshed brand identity will be unveiled in 2026, today's announcement signals the bank's strengthened position and its role as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.

