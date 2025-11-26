Karachi, November 26, 2025: The Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) at IBA Karachi celebrated its 10-year journey of advancing Islamic finance in Pakistan through a commemorative event titled “A Decade of Empowering Islamic Finance.” Dr. Irum Saba, Director, IBA-CEIF, acknowledged the dedicated support of industry partners, and amidst others, highlighted Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) for its continued commitment as a global leader and prominent contributor to Pakistan’s Islamic finance ecosystem.

With a vision to lead the world with a continuing momentum ‘Progress never stops’ in ethical, Shariah-compliant, and globally competitive financial solutions, DIB is ready to celebrate its two decades of a robust and trusted footprint in Pakistan. Guided by its mission to deliver innovative Islamic banking products rooted in integrity, customer-centricity, and financial inclusion, DIB continues to inspire industry transformation. Its strong governance framework and pioneering digital initiatives makes DIB a solid and influential presence in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving Islamic banking landscape.

Picture shows (1st from right) Dr. Irum Saba, Director, IBA-CEIF, (4th from right) Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, along with other distinguished guests.

Mr. Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Islamic Bank, Pakistan said, “The evolution of Islamic finance in Pakistan reflects the power of values-led innovation. At DIB, we are proud to contribute to this journey by shaping a financial ecosystem where progress, ethics, and impact move together.

Our aspiration is to redefine success, not just in numbers, but in the positive change we create for people and the economy.”

DIB is invested in making ethical banking accessible to all Pakistanis through an expanding branch network and state of the art digital footprint.