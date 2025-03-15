Wasshington D.C.USA : Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is launching the CBP Home app with a self-deportation reporting feature for aliens illegally in the country. Aliens should use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart as indicated below. Self-deportation is the safest option for illegal aliens, while preserving law enforcement resources. Not only is it safer, but it also saves U.S. taxpayer dollars and valuable Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resources to focus on dangerous criminal aliens. This self-deportation functionality is part of a larger $200 million domestic and international ad campaign encouraging illegal aliens to “Stay Out and Leave Now.” All CBP One applications will automatically update to the CBP Home app. The new app is also available free across mobile application stores. A Statement from Secretary Kristi Noem: “The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than 1 million aliens to illegally enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system. “The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return.”