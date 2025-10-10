Exclusive By: Kanwal Abidi

U.S. Department of Homeland Security,WASHINGTON D.C USA — Following a weekend of domestic terrorists attacking federal law enforcement officers, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is calling for sanctuary politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement. Our officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them and their families are being doxxed and threatened online.

Harassment at home: In September, three women were indicted by a federal grand jury for livestreaming their pursuit of an ICE agent to his home and then posting the victim’s home address on Instagram. Upon arriving at the law enforcement officer’s home, they began shouting “neighbor is ICE,” “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know.”

Direct threats to families: In Texas, an ICE officer’s spouse received a call saying, “I don’t know how you let your husband work for ICE, and you sleep at night. F*** you, f*** your family. I hope your kids get deported by accident. How do you sleep? F*** you. Did you hear what happened to the Nazis after World War II? Because it’s what’s going to happen to your family.”

When agents and their families are identified, they receive violent threats in their messages and even death threats. One agent’s spouse was sent this Facebook message by Robert Buckley of Lakeville, Massachusetts: “Your husband, the ICE man is a f*** and retribution will come your way eventually.”

Doxxing online: An investigation by the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility in San Diego led to the arrest of Gregory John Curcio, 68, who is accused of doxxing an ICE attorney by posting her personal information online and urging others to harass her. Court documents allege in February 2025, Curcio posted the attorney’s home address to social media and directed others to “swat” her; a tactic involving false emergency calls to provoke an armed law enforcement response. The documents further allege he used multiple accounts and conducted a harassment campaign against the attorney and her family dating back to January 2024.

Houston Halloween display: Effigies of ICE agents dressed in black shirts with red hats were hung from homemade gallows with zip ties in their pockets. The display, surrounded by coffins, barbed wire, and featuring a Mexican flag, was a mock execution ground.

You can report doxing and harassment against ICE officers by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

“These type of threats against our brave ICE law enforcement officers and their families are disgusting. These officers risk their lives every day to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our communities. Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop.”