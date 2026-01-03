Karachi : Shakeel Khan , DG Official Visit – Rotary Club of Karachi Gateway It was a pleasure to make my DG Official Visit to the Rotary Club of Karachi Gateway. The Club President and members extended a very warm welcome and presented bouquets and a souvenir to me and District Secretary Rtn. Furqan Ali Sheikh, reflecting their hospitality and strong Rotary spirit.

During the visit, we had a productive discussion on the club’s ongoing activities, projects, and future plans. The dedication, unity, and commitment of the RCK Gateway team towards service are truly commendable.

I sincerely appreciate the leadership and members of Rotary Club of Karachi Gateway for their efforts in advancing the Rotary mission of “Unite for Good.”